COLD CASE

DNA evidence leads to new hope in 1981 murder investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

In 1981, Virginia Freeman went to sell a house in College Station and was never seen alive again.

By
BRYAN, Texas --
On December 1, 1981, Virginia Freeman took a call at her real estate office in Bryan, Texas, and in less than one hour, she would be dead.

"I think Ginger was in the back," Susan Livingston said, pointing to an off-white brick office building. The two worked together 36 years ago.

Livingston wasn't in the office the day Freeman took that call, but other colleagues were. Several women reported to police at the time the caller had a "country sounding accent." He said he had $73,000 cash and wanted to buy a house far from town.

Freeman wanted the easy sale. She called her kids to tell them she'd be home later and drove to a home on Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Freeman's son and daughter never saw their mom again.

The 40-year-old was stabbed in the neck 11 times, strangled and bludgeoned with a rock found on the property. She was left to die behind the home she was trying to sell.

"What sticks with me, even to this day, is how it shocked our community," said Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.

Weeks turned into months and months turned into years. The case continued to go unsolved.

But now: New hope.
EMBED More News Videos

DNA found under Freeman's fingernails was retested by Parabon Snapshot DNA and helped produce a picture of what the killer looked like.


DNA found under Freeman's fingernails has just been retested by Parabon Snapshot DNA. The technology is called phenotyping and it produces a picture of what the killer looked like.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold caseunsolved crimehomicide investigationmurderwoman killedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLD CASE
DNA evidence leads to DJ's arrest in teacher's 1992 killing
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
More cold case
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News