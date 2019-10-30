Doctor accused of selling prescription drugs out of car, abandoned RadioShack on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- A doctor on Long Island is under arrest and for allegedly selling prescription drugs out of his car and from an abandoned RadioShack.Dr. George Blatt is accused of selling Roxicodone, Methadone and Dilaudid out of the trunk of his car while parked in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot in BaldwinOfficials say he also sold the drugs out of an abandoned RadioShack he rented as his makeshift office in Franklin Square.The 74-year-old doctor was arrested after investigators noticed he was writing an unusually large number of prescriptions.Two of his prescriptions were linked to overdoses last August - including one that was fatal.----------