jeffrey epstein

Doctor hired by family: Jeffrey Epstein injuries seem like homicide

NEW YORK -- A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.

Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner's findings that ruled Epstein's death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier's death to rest.

The medical examiner said Wednesday she stands "firmly" behind her findings and released the following statement:

"Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein's death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination. We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein's family, their representatives, and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office."

RELATED: MCC correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death investigation

Baden says Epstein's injuries included fractures to the larynx and hyoid bone. He says he hasn't seen that in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations, but cautioned that his observations were not conclusive.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He'd been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityhomicide investigationhomicidejeffrey epstein
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
Correction officers subpoenaed in connection to Epstein's death
Judge tells jail to improve conditions for Jeffrey Epstein cellmate
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
Investigation underway after man dies in Stamford police custody
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Peter Luger responds to NY Times' zero-star review
Drizzly Halloween bookended by 2 bouts of rain
EMT who suffered aortic aneurysm released from hospital
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, California home
Show More
Woman documents breast cancer journey through boudoir photography
Towns near Philadelphia changing date of Halloween due to rain
Bicyclist in his 70s struck, critically injured by car in NYC
MTA to begin inspection blitz after more falling debris in Queens
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
More TOP STORIES News