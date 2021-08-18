Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10959991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and father are facing charges after police say they left their baby in a locked car in the parking lot of a mall in Nassau County.

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is devastated after their dog died during a visit to the groomers.Now they want answers and their community is rallying behind them.Samson was just 5 years old with at the very least another strong five years more to his expected lifespan.Jennifer Laddy said she took him to the groomer, Glamour Paws Boutique on Franklin Turnpike in Mahwah last week.When she dropped him off, that would be the last time she saw Samson healthy before vets at an emergency animal hospital had to euthanize him."The owner came out and said 'oh your dog was hot so we put him out here to cool him off, we put him in front of a vent and we were giving him some water,'" Laddy said. "I called him again and he tried to get up and his back legs gave out."She frantically called her husband."I found a towel laying pretty close to him and I used the towel to hoist his back legs up," Stephen Laddy said.The Laddys took Samson to the vet."They took his temperature which was 109.5 at that moment," Stephen said. "Immediately they had said heat stroke.""You know, Newfies have two coats and you have to dry them with either cool air or towel dry them, but you shouldn't be using heat on them," Jennifer said.The couple was told that basically Samson's organs were shutting down and they had to let him go.Eyewitness News called and went to Glamour Paws Boutique on Wednesday. The door was shut when someone inside saw the camera.The Laddys are now joining an effort in the state and calling for dog groomers to be licensed.It was started by Rosemary Marchetto whose dog died eight years ago at a grooming shop."The people who are grooming your dog are not licensed, the reason why they aren't licensed -- a license doesn't exist," said Rosemary Marchetto, founder of BijousBill.com.The Laddys have seen an outpouring of support on social media and a protest is planned for Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. outside Glamour Paws Boutique.----------