Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth

FRESNO, Calif. -- A cute Golden Retriever from New York just broke a world record, fitting six tennis balls in his mouth.

Finley is a six-year-old Golden Retriever and his human parents say he has an affinity for tennis balls, and a special talent when it comes to carrying them around.

With no help from his human family, Finley can carry up to six tennis balls in his mouth at one time.

The current Guinness World Record is five. His owner says the first three or four balls are quick, and he picks those up with ease.

But for the fifth and sixth balls, he'll use his paws to keep them in place when he pops them in his mouth.
