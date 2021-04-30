Woman's dog killed in Long Island hit and run; Sketch of suspect released

SELDEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A dog was killed in a hit and run on Long Island, and Suffolk County police are hoping a sketch will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on April 23 on Pine Street in Selden.

Police say a woman was walking her emotional support Toy Poodle Romeo when a dark-colored SUV fatally struck the pet.

The dog's owner reached into the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but she fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

