Woman's dog killed in Long Island hit and run; Sketch of suspect released

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on April 23 on Pine Street in Selden.
Police say a woman was walking her emotional support Toy Poodle Romeo when a dark-colored SUV fatally struck the pet.
The dog's owner reached into the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but she fled the scene.
The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s with shoulder-length blonde hair.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
