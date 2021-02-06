Pets & Animals

Woman reunited with dog that went missing after fatal Brooklyn car crash

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A woman has been reunited with her dog after it escaped when her fiancé was killed in a crash in Brooklyn last weekend.

Ann Mari Fasano had been looking for her dog Shadow since Saturday, when her 42-year-old fiancé Michael James March was killed during a crash on the Belt Parkway and Flatbush Avenue.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe March may have been speeding and lost control while negotiating a turn at the approach to the bridge for Gerritsen Inlet.

When first responders arrived, they broke open a car window and the couple's 2-year-old dog Shadow escaped, March's fiancée Ann Mari Fasano said.

March was taken to NYU Langone where he later died.

However, the dog was nowhere to be found.

That's when two pet detectives, Kim Fraser and Teddy Henn, set out to find Shadow five days ago.

ALSO READ | Police: Woman doing donuts before driving into LI Sound during nor'easter
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on a woman charged after alleged reckless actions led to her driving her truck off a retaining wall and into the Long Island Sound.



Fasano says she believes Shadow survived off snow.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrooklynnew york citycar crashfatal crashmissing dog
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Crews respond to propane leak near NJ Walmart
Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and asst. Chiefs coach, involved in multi-car crash
75K NJ residents could start receiving unemployment benefits by this weekend
Manhunt for suspect who threw rock at ice cream shop worker's head
Fire rages in middle of NYC street after crews respond to gas leak
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Show More
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Judge says woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip
How you can help a women's shelter in NJ keep the lights on
Man banned from NJ Planet Fitness over surgical mask
AccuWeather Alert: More snow this weekend
More TOP STORIES News