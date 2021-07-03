Dog and owner together again after separation of 7 years, more than a thousand miles

People reports the Yorkshire terrier mix named Seargent Pepper disappeared in Florida when the dog was six years old.
Animal control says someone who wasn't its owner claimed the dog from a 'Found' posting.
The dog went on to spend five years with a Michigan family, that didn't know about his microchip.
Seargent pepper ended up with Eaton County Animal Control and the department used the chip to contact the original owner.
