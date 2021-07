Dog and owner together again after separation of 7 years, more than a thousand miles

EMBED >More News Videos The nation's largest 4th of July celebration will once again ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of dazzling effects framing the iconic New York City skyline during the 4

EATON COUNTY, Michigan (WABC) -- A dog and its owner are together again after a separation of seven years and more than a thousand miles.People reports the Yorkshire terrier mix named Seargent Pepper disappeared in Florida when the dog was six years old.Animal control says someone who wasn't its owner claimed the dog from a 'Found' posting.The dog went on to spend five years with a Michigan family, that didn't know about his microchip.Seargent pepper ended up with Eaton County Animal Control and the department used the chip to contact the original owner.MORE: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled ----------