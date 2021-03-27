Canadian firefighters rescue small dog stuck in family's reclining sofa

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia -- A team of Canadian firefighters helped save the day for a family and their little dog named Bean.Earlier this week, Bean's mom called the Kamloops Fire Department in British Columbia saying her pooch got her head stuck in a reclining sofa.Her head was in the reclining mechanism of the couch, according to the fire departmentShe shared the whole the experience on Facebook.She said the firefighters arrived within minutes of her call."They were really calm and really cared about Bean's safety. We are very thankful for a great crew in this city," she posted.And in a lighthearted remark the fire department posted "we are happy to report that Bean, her owners, and the couch are all doing just fine today."