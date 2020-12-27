Dog shot, killed by NYPD after attack on small dog and lunging at officers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9055625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police shot and killed a Rottweiler following an encounter with another dog in the Bronx on Saturday night.Citizen App video from the scene showed a heavy police presence after the incident around 6 p.m. near Cypress Avenue and 137th Street.Authorities say the Rottweiler first killed a smaller dog before lunging at police.That is when an NYPD officer shot and killed the dog.An investigation surrounding the incident is ongoing.----------