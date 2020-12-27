Dog shot, killed by NYPD after attack on small dog and lunging at officers

Citizen App video from the scene showed a heavy police presence after the incident around 6 p.m. near Cypress Avenue and 137th Street.
Authorities say the Rottweiler first killed a smaller dog before lunging at police.
That is when an NYPD officer shot and killed the dog.
An investigation surrounding the incident is ongoing.
