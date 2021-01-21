dogs

Devoted dog chases ambulance, spends days outside hospital waiting for sick owner

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: "She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in."

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside," he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

"She's very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly," he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogshospitalu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
NYPD saves dog in danger of drowning in frigid water
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
Dog bites FBI agent who was executing search warrant
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Family of murdered woman speaks after alleged serial killer charged
Local DC riot arrests: Man traveled with ex-NYPD, Proud Boys
Sole winner in $731M Powerball, 3 $1 million winners in NJ
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Watch man run off with $200,000 stolen from armored truck
Operation Gratitude: Effort underway to thank every NYPD officer
Show More
Rallies celebrate Biden's immigration reforms, call for more action
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, signs executive orders
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Eli Lilly says antibody can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
More TOP STORIES News