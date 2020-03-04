Pets & Animals

8 dogs abandoned on cold porch without food or water in New Jersey

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eight dogs are recovering after being discovered barking and whining on a freezing cold porch in New Jersey.

The animals were found living in their own urine and feces without access to food or water on Sunday.

Officials from the Monmouth county SPCA responded to the apartment complex after receiving calls of excessive barking.

The animals were stuffed together in small crates on the porch with only a plastic tarp to protect them.

Officials said despite the fact that they were all cuddled together, they were still shivering from the cold.

Medical teams learned the animals had parasites, skin sores and infections in their ears and skin. One of the adult dogs was covered in scars and wounds.

They will remain at the shelter until they get better and until the matter is resolved in court, officials said.

Related topics:
pets & animalsmonmouth countydogsanimal abuseanimal rescueanimals
