Dogs seized, 1 arrested in dawn raid at home on Long Island

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities raided a home on Long Island Thursday morning, seizing several dogs and arresting at least one person.There's a heavy police presence at the house on Cooper Street in Uniondale, inside a residential neighborhood, following the dawn raid.The animals appeared to be pit bull terriers, but that has not been confirmed, and they were all said to be alive even though their conditions were not released.The investigation involves Nassau County police, the NYPD and the ASPCA, but details have not been confirmed, including whether the case involves a possible dog fighting ring.The suspect has not been identified, and charges have not yet been announced.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------