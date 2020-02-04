Pets & Animals

Determined dogs team up to carry giant branch in adorable video

AUSTRALIA -- A determined pooch sought her mom Willow's help to carry out a very important mission.

While on their daily walk in Perth's Yokine Reserve, Harper tried to carry an enormous stick, which her owner Tanya Richards says she tries to do every day.

Willow can be seen helping out her daughter, who was struggling to navigate around a bollard in the video uploaded to Instagram on January 30.

"It's funny to watch as some days they are more like logs than sticks and they are very proud of themselves by cleaning up our park," Richards told Storyful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsaustraliacute animalspark
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News