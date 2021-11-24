Business

Dollar Tree stores to raise prices on most items to $1.25

Dollar Tree was one of the last true "dollar stores" after most of its competition had moved away from that price point.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dollar Tree stores to raise prices on most items to $1.25

NEW YORK -- Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products.

Dollar Tree said the reason for raising its prices to $1.25 was not due to "short-term or transitory market conditions" and said the price increases were permanent. The higher prices will also allow the company to cope with high merchandise cost increases as well as higher operating costs, such as wages, it said.

"(Dollar Tree) believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in a statement.

Dollar Tree was one of the last true "dollar stores" after most of its competition had moved away from that price point.

The company, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia, said in September it was testing the higher prices at select stores. On Tuesday, it said it will introduce the new price point in more than 2,000 additional Dollar Tree stores in December and complete the rollout to all its stores by early next year. The company has about 8,000 Dollar Tree stores.

CEO Michael Witynski said he expects the Dollar Tree customers to remain loyal.

Its shoppers "believe that at $1.25, it's still going to be an undeniable value because of what they're seeing out in the marketplace," Witynski said on a call with industry analysts. "And they know that Dollar Tree hasn't raised its price in 35 years, so they're giving us credit."

The company's stock rose 9.2% on Tuesday following the announcement, which was paired with the company's quarterly earnings. Analysts at Citigroup called the earnings "disappointing" but said investors are looking past earnings to the company finally raising prices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessinflation
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News