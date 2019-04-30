Man assaults Domino's co-worker over 'Avengers: Endgame' spoiler: Police

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- A Domino's restaurant employee was written a citation after police in Texas say he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler.Officers were called to the restaurant in Friendswood early Sunday evening after an assault was reported.Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked a fellow pizza store employee.It's really hard to imagine that someone lost their cool after spoiling a movie, but it seems that's how intense it was for this Domino's employee."That's hilarious," one Domino's customer said. "That just seems kinda insane to me."No one at Domino's wanted to talk to sister station KTRK-TV.When the station tried reaching out to the employee who was cited, they didn't get an answer.----------