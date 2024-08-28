Trump adds RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team

RFK Jr. allegedly used a chainsaw to cut off the head of a dead whale, strapped it to the roof of his minivan, and drove it across state lines roughly three decades ago.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, two previous Democrats, have joined former President Donald Trump's transition team, the campaign confirmed to ABC News.

"As President Trump's broad coalition of supporters and endorsers expands across partisan lines, we are proud that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have been added to the Trump/Vance Transition team," Trump campaign's senior adviser Brian Hughes told ABC News in a statement.

"We look forward to having their powerful voices on the team as we work to restore America's greatness," Hughes continued.

Kennedy, who was until recently Trump's opponent in the presidential race and a subject of Trump's name-calling, and Gabbard, the former congresswoman who represented Hawaii and left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run, have both endorsed Trump in the last few days.

It's not yet clear what roles Kennedy and Gabbard will be playing in the Trump-Vance transition team.

Others leading the transition effort include some of Trump's family members as well as his major donors, including former U.S. Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, billionaire and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, running mate Sen. JD Vance and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Gabbard joined Trump on the campaign trail in Detroit on Monday where she later endorsed him.

She will also join him and moderate a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, later this week. Gabbard has been helping Trump prepare for his first debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, the Trump campaign previously told ABC News.

Kennedy told Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, during an interview on X on Monday that Trump asked him to join his transition team if he wins the presidency this fall.

"I've been asked to go on the transition team, you know, and to help pick the people who will be running the government," Kennedy said.

After suspending his campaign on Friday, Kennedy endorsed Trump and said he would remove himself from the ballot in states where his presence could hurt Trump.

The New York Times was first to report the new additions to the transition team.