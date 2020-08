Parkland father, New York native says 'safety of your kids' depends on Trump's re-election

EMBED >More News Videos Police provide names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting

EMBED >More News Videos Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home, made their case in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention.

NEW YORK -- Parkland father Andrew Pollack says he believes the "safety of your kids depends" on whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.Pollack's 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.He spoke Monday at the Republican National Convention and credits Trump for forming a school safety commission that issued dozens of recommendations designed to make schools safer.Pollack blames a culture of leniency that failed to hold the gunman accountable for many transgressions that occurred before the shooting, which killed 17 people . He says gun control laws didn't fail his daughter, but people did.Pollack blames the school for ignoring those warning signs. He also says "far-left Democrats" implemented a policy designed to reduce school suspensions that he says blames teachers for student failures.----------