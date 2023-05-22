Donald Trump to make virtual court appearance Tuesday in Manhattan DA fraud case

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former President Trump will appear, virtually, in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday to make sure he understands the terms of a protective order imposed in his case.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is prohibited from sharing on social media any evidence turned over by the Manhattan District Attorney during discovery.

The protective order was requested by prosecutors after Trump criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, presiding Judge Juan Merchan and others associated with the criminal case.

Merchan imposed the protective order over the evidence but stopped short of a gag order, saying he wanted to give Trump the freedom to speak about the case as he campaigns for president

Prosecutors sought a hearing at which the judge will read the terms of the order and affirm Trump's understanding.

