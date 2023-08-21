Former President Donald Trump's bond set at $200K in Georgia case

The bond agreement also includes a provision that there will be no threats made against co-defendants or witnesses.

GEORGIA -- Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

The bond agreement, outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's defense attorneys, also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case - including on social media.

He is also prohibited from communicating "in any way, directly or indirectly" about the facts of the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys.

Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies who prosecutors say conspired to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has been railing against the case since before he was indicted and singled out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election, by name in a social media post as recently as Monday morning.

Willis has already set a deadline of noon Friday for all the defendants to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked. She has proposed that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5 and that the case go to trial in March.

It's the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.