Politics

Donald Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

According to ABC News, both children have refused to comply with the subpoenas.

"A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas," a document filed Monday said.

RELATED | Outgoing Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Former President Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end civil probe against him.


The document, filed jointly by James and an attorney for the Trump Organization, said Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will now be named as respondents in James' ongoing inquiry, which parallels a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will file motions to quash the subpoenas as soon as Monday, the filing indicated.

The former president and his company have denied wrongdoing and have attacked the investigation as political.

The ongoing criminal investigation has so far resulted in indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax charges.

ALSO READ | Trump golf course under criminal investigation

Prosecutors said the company had been paying Weisselberg's rent, living expenses, private school tuition and car lease without proper reporting on tax returns.

Both pleaded not guilty.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkdonald trumppoliticsivanka trumpdonald trump jr
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowstorm hits South Jersey
Tri-State prepares for snow; emergency declared for southern NJ
Woman and dog fatally shot in NYC smoke shop
NY COVID hospitalizations spike to peak levels, but deaths lower
NYC schools open, mayor says kids safe despite COVID surge
COVID Live: New Jersey Gov. Murphy briefing
Connecticut's COVID positivity rate soars to 21.5%
Show More
Broadway update: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' taking a hiatus
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
Powerball jackpot: $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing
Transformer explodes near Queens subway tracks
Police: Man violently attacks NJ police officer, drags him with car
More TOP STORIES News