Feds search home of former DOJ official tied to Trump's efforts to overturn election

Jeffrey Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File

Thursday's January 6 hearing is set to focus on President Trump's pressure on the Justice Department.

LORTON, Va. -- Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity.It was unclear which federal agencies conducted the search, but one neighbor who witnessed the law enforcement activity said they saw officials entering and exiting the Lorton, Virginia, home after arriving there early Wednesday.A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said they "can confirm there was law enforcement activity in that area yesterday," but declined to comment on specific individuals or the nature of that activity.A lawyer for Clark did not respond to a request for comment.Clark, a former assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources, has emerged as a key player in Donald Trump's efforts to leverage the powers of the Justice Department to find widespread corruption in the 2020 electoral process after it became clear that Joe Biden had won.