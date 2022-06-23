u.s. & world

Feds search home of former DOJ official tied to Trump's efforts to overturn election

Jeffrey Clark has emerged as a key player in Donald Trump's election efforts.
By Katherine Faulders, Lucien Bruggeman, Alexander Mallin, Mike Levine and Luke Barr
EMBED <>More Videos

Election lies spawn deadly attack on US Capitol

LORTON, Va. -- Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity.

It was unclear which federal agencies conducted the search, but one neighbor who witnessed the law enforcement activity said they saw officials entering and exiting the Lorton, Virginia, home after arriving there early Wednesday.

Jeffrey Clark, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File



A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., said they "can confirm there was law enforcement activity in that area yesterday," but declined to comment on specific individuals or the nature of that activity.

LIVE UPDATES: Day 5 of Jan. 6 committee hearing
EMBED More News Videos

Thursday's January 6 hearing is set to focus on President Trump's pressure on the Justice Department.



A lawyer for Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

Clark, a former assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources, has emerged as a key player in Donald Trump's efforts to leverage the powers of the Justice Department to find widespread corruption in the 2020 electoral process after it became clear that Joe Biden had won.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvirginiadonald trumpdepartment of justice2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Teen's miraculous survival in Surfside collapse finds purpose
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
Hochul to call session after gun ruling; NYC's 'Wild West' worries
Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in Manhattan
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
New law requires NY schools to consider silent panic alarms
Show More
Serial burglars target homes, high-end vehicles on Staten Island
Planet Fitness offering free summer workouts for NYC teen students
Hidden cameras to be installed on 100 NYC subway trains
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
More TOP STORIES News