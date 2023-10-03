Trump spent much of day one stone-faced in the courtroom, and angrily ranted to the media that the trial is a "witch hunt." Janice Yu reports.

Trump to face off against AG Letitia James for 2nd day of NYC civil fraud case

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- After a heated start to his civil fraud trial, former President Donald Trump will return to a Manhattan courtroom for yet another day.

Trump angrily spoke to cameras during day one, ranting to the media that the trial is a "witch hunt" and called Attorney General Letitia James "racist." During a lunch break later in the afternoon, he railed against Judge Arthur Engoron and called him an "operative" and said it was a "disgrace."

Trump was not required to attend Monday's proceedings, but said he wanted to fight for his name and reputation. The former president spent the morning listening to opening statements -- stone-faced at the defense table -- then unloaded on the judge to reporters gathered outside.

An accountant who prepared Trump's financial statements for years was expected to be back on the witness stand for a second day.

In Trump's case, the judge already ruled that Trump committed fraud and did so for years while building his real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and to the White House and has stripped the Trumps of control over their properties in New York City.

The trial will decide what penalty the former president has to pay. If upheld on appeal, the ruling could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate. Trump has called it a "a corporate death penalty" and insisted the judge is unfair and out to get him.

Currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, Trump reiterated claims that James, a Democrat, is trying to thwart his bid to return to the White House.

"This has to do with election interference plain and simple," a fiery Trump said in the hallway of the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

He said his properties are worth much more than the attorney general claims. "Now, I have to go before a corrupt judge," Trump said. "The people of this country will not stand for it."

James spoke to reporters ahead of the trial saying, "My message is simple. No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law, and it is my responsibility and my duty to enforce it. The law is both powerful and fragile, and today in court we will prove our case."

The non-jury trial concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, falsifying business records and insurance fraud. Engoron said that neither side sought a jury and that state law doesn't allow for juries when suits seek not only money but a court order setting out something a defendant must do or not do.

Along with the former president, his two eldest sons, Trump Organization executive, and former lawyer-turned-foe Michael Cohen are all listed among dozens of potential witnesses.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a lifetime ban on Trump doing business in New York.

Her lawsuit accuses Trump and his company of a long list of fibs in the financial statements he gave to banks. In a recent court filing, James' office alleged Trump exaggerated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion.

"Every estimate was determined by Mr. Trump," Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in James' office, said in his opening statement. He pointed to pretrial testimony by Trump Organization figures and ex-insiders including Cohen, who said the company estimated assets to get to a predetermined number "that Mr. Trump wanted."

Wallace said the alleged scheme got the company better loan rates, saving it $100 million in interest.

"They hid their weaknesses and convinced these banks to take on hundreds of millions of dollars in risk," he said, adding: "While the defendants can exaggerate to Forbes magazine or on television, they cannot do it while conducting business in the state of New York."

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said defense experts will testify that assigning values to properties is, by nature, a matter of opinion.

"There is no such thing as objective valuation," Kise said in an opening statement. Any discrepancies in values don't amount to fraud, he said, and disclaimers on the financial statements made clear that these were estimates and that banks would have to perform their own analysis.

James' lawsuit is one of several legal headaches for Trump as he campaigns for a return to the White House in next year's election. He has been indicted four times since March, accused of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, hoarding classified documents and falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.

The trial could last into December, Engoron said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

