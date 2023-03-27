The investigation focuses on whether the former president committed a felony by falsifying business records. Derick Waller reports from Lower Manhattan.

Trump grand jury expected to reconvene in New York City amid stepped up security

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We are once again awaiting possible news of a potential unprecedented indictment of a former president who is also once again now running for president.

Security has been stepped up around the courthouse in Lower Manhattan where a grand jury is expected to reconvene Monday to consider the case of an alleged hush money payment by former President Donald Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The investigation focuses on whether the former president committed a felony by falsifying business records to hide that alleged payment in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump held the first major rally of his 2024 presidential campaign over the weekend in Waco Texas.

Trump's eyebrow-raising choice of venue in Waco for the Saturday rally came amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between U.S. law enforcement and the Branch Davidians that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups.

Trump's campaign insisted the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary.

Trump is also catching heat for a series of social media posts, where he threatened potential "death and destruction," if he is charged in that investigation into hush money paid to a porn star.

Another image he posted on social media showed Trump holding a bat next to a picture of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Friday someone sent a letter to Bragg's office with the message, "Alvin, I am going to kill you," along with white powder that was later deemed nonhazardous.

Trump's own attorney is now denouncing trumps violent rhetoric.

I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric in the photo that was attached to it," said Joe Tacopina.

"What is scary about this is it brings back memories of January 6th. It ultimately led to a violent insurrection," said New York Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman.

We are expecting that grand jury to resume deliberations Monday afternoon, there could be another witness called to testify.

But keep in mind we thought a final decision was going to be announced last week, and it was not

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and so we do not know for sure what will happen Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.