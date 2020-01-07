Politics

President Donald Trump announces rally this month in New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Trump campaign announced Monday that President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally this month in New Jersey.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m.

The Keep America Great Rally is set to take place in New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew's district -- weeks after the congressman swapped his party affiliation to Republican, pledged "undying support" for the president and voted against impeachment.

Trump's rally will continue the president's blistering schedule kicking off the 2020 election year.

Trump already held his first campaign event of 2020 last week in Miami launching "Evangelicals for Trump," and the Wildwood rally now marks three rallies already scheduled for the rest of January alone.

The president heads to Ohio this Thursday for his next rally before hitting Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 14 -- the night of the next Democratic primary debate.

