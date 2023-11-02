Eric Trump takes witness stand after Donald Jr. wraps testimony in father's civil fraud trial

NEW YORK -- Donald Trump Junior testified Thursday he had no specific knowledge about statements of financial condition at the center of the civil fraud trial that accuses the former president, his sons and his business of overvaluing the assets in the family real estate portfolio to obtain better terms on loans and insurance.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled the financial statements were fraudulent because they inflated former President Trump's net worth by as much as $2.2 billion.

Trump Jr. conceded the signatures on the documents were his but he denied working on them or having intimate knowledge of their contents.

"I would have checked with our legal department. If they assured me in their expert opinion that these things were fine I would have been fine with that and would have signed accordingly," Trump Jr. said.

Assistant attorney general Colleen Faherty if his answer would be the same, that he had no specific knowledge of the financial statements for the years 2017-2021 when he was trustee of the revocable trust that held his father's assets.

"Rinse and repeat," Trump Jr. responded. "I think we could save each other a lot of time and effort. Yes, it would be the same thing."

Donald Trump Jr. also testified he largely ignored an email from a Forbes reporter who asked about the false claim that Donald Trump's triplex apartment in Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet.

Forwarded the message by a Trump Organization executive in 2017, Trump Jr. replied "Insane amount of stuff there," according to the email in evidence.

Confronted with the email in court, Trump Jr. said he largely ignored the lengthy email and did not act on it.

"I don't know if I would spend hundreds of questions worth of time answering questions from Forbes magazine," Trump Jr. said. "I have no specific recollection of doing anything with it."

Despite the error being called out, Trump Jr. and Allen Weisselberg still signed off on Trump's 2016 financial statement that falsely claimed Trump's triplex was 30,000 square feet and worth $327 million, according to the New York Attorney General's complaint.

Trump's brother Eric took the stand after a short break.

Like his brother before him on the witness stand, distancing himself from the statements of financial condition has been a hallmark of Eric Trump's testimony so far Thursday.

He denied knowing that he was cited as a source for Donald Trump's valuation of his Seven Springs estate in New York.

"People ask me questions all the time, but I never worked on the statement of financial condition," Eric Trump said when asked about two phone conversations cited by Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney to determine the value of the estate.

While Eric Trump said he had no reason to doubt that the conversations about the estate took place, he denied knowing they were used to value the property in Trump's financial statements.

"I don't believe I ever saw or worked on a statement of financial condition," Eric Trump said.