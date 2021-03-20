covid-19 outbreak

Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

By Terry Colvin and Terry Spencer

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

That's according to several people, including one familiar with club operations, who said Mar-a-Lago had "partially closed" a section of the club and quarantined some of its workers "out of an abundance of caution." The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

An email sent to members said that service had been temporarily suspended in the club's dining room and at its beach club because some staff members had recently tested positive. It said the club had undertaken "all appropriate response measures," including sanitizing affected areas," and that banquet and event services remain open.

"The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority," it read.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since then laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.

The Trump White House was hit with several subsequent outbreaks after it flouted virus precautions by resisting mask-wearing and continuing to hold large events.

The club in Palm Beach has been a flurry of activity in recent weeks, hosting events and fundraisers, including one to benefit rescue dogs. Trump unexpectedly dropped by the event last week.

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago's management after a New Year's Eve party that violated an ordinance requiring employees and guests to wear masks. Video of the party posted online by Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., showed that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor while rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed. The club was told future violations would result in fines of $15,000.

The former president was not present at the party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridadonald trumpoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaku.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
NJ COVID restrictions eased, but Murphy warns against complacency
More NYC students can opt into in-person learning
CT fully reopens most businesses, ages 45+ now eligible for COVID vaccine
COVID Updates: Biden reaches goal of 100M vaccines in 100 days early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Current aide latest woman to allege sexual harassment from Cuomo, NY Times reports
MTA bus driver gets in stand-off with other bus driver who refused to move
Brother, sister who lost both parents to COVID get help from GoFundMe campaign
Chris Christie joins Mets' board of directors
AccuWeather Forecast: Spring begins!
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Show More
Massive NJ brush fire was intentionally set, authorities say
Mother makes plea to public for information in son's murder
More NYC students can opt into in-person learning
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
The Countdown: Cuomo Investigation: The convergence of state, federal politics
More TOP STORIES News