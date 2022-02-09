LGBTQ+

Biden administration slams Florida Republicans over proposed 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his thoughts on the bill Tuesday.
By Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Psaki says Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The White House on Tuesday slammed Florida Republicans over a proposal to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state's schools.

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation, dubbed by activists as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the measure.

"Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children's safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most - LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves," the White House statement read.

The bill states that "a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students." Parents could sue a school district for violations.

WATCH: Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be
EMBED More News Videos

For Pride Month 2021, we're celebrating members of the transgender community as a part of a special series called "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be."



The measure, which has also been introduced in the state House of Representatives, has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history. Both bills are still in the committee phase.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the proposal, told lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that the bill wouldn't forbid spontaneous discussions but would bar districts from incorporating LGBTQ topics into curriculum.

"Some discussions are for with your parents. And I think when you start opening sexual-type discussions with children, you're entering a very dangerous zone," Baxley said.

Asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "I haven't looked at any particulars of anything but I do think you've seen instances in which kids are encouraged to be doing stuff with like a gender ideology and I think the parents really do need to be involved in that."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridalgbtq+republicansthe white housejoe bidenpublic schoolu.s. & worldbills
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' accomplishments reach past podium
NCAA criticized for changing policy on transgender athletes
Amy Schneider surpasses $1 million in 'Jeopardy!' winnings
TOP STORIES
NY gov. lifts vax or mask mandate for businesses, keeps it for schools
Neighborhood in shock after man fatally shot outside home
NY correction officer accused of posing as cop to solicit nude photos
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
7 suspects sought in Bronx robbery pattern
Democrats propose suspending federal gas tax through end of 2022
Show More
Terrifying Coney Island home invasion caught on camera
AccuWeather: Milder and breezy
Up to 40 SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after geomagnetic storm
NYC woman wakes up months after being struck in head with rock
COVID Update: New cases still averaging 250,000 a day
More TOP STORIES News