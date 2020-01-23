Doomsday Clock's 2020 reset answers question: Is the world a safer place?

WASHINGTON -- Is the world a safer place in 2020?
That's what the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is asking ahead of the Doomsday Clock's Thursday morning reset.
The Bulletin said it designed the metaphorical clock in 1946 to show the public how close humanity is to destroying the world. The closer the minute hand is set to midnight, the closer life on Earth is to its ultimate demise.
A board of scientists and other experts meets twice a year to discuss world events and reset the clock as necessary.
At first, the Cold War's nuclear arms race had the most influence on the clock's positioning, but now climate change has just as much (if not more) sway.
Its minute hand has remained at two minutes to midnight since it advanced by 30 seconds in 2018. This is the closest it has been to the apocalyptic midnight since the height of the Cold War in 1953.
Though the clock was not moved forward in 2019, the Bulletin was careful to cast this as a bad thing.
"The message we're conveying is it is as dangerous as it has been since we've been looking at it," said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin.
