Door of woman's NYCHA apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY is investigating after the door of a woman's apartment was burned from the bottom up.Shetia Harris' floor at the Straus Houses in Kips Bay was completely burned, as well as the floor in front of it."I am scared to stay here? What's going on? I feel like it was a bit of retaliation," says Harris.Harris and her family, including three-year-old Sanaje, were home Thursday when they heard a commotion in the hall."When I seen her door, I got weak - her baby was here," said Harris' mother, Lilly McLaurin.The FDNY is investigating the incident as arson, but no one has been arrested. The family hopes that changes. A woman in the hall says she saw the man who did it.----------