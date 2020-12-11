Doorbell camera captures house explosion in New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8615951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."

GATES, New York (WABC) -- A doorbell camera caught the stunning moment a house exploded in Upstate New York.It happened Wednesday night in the town of Gates -- which is just outside Rochester.Fortunately no one was home at the time and nobody was injured.The house was obliterated and two other homes nearby caught fire.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.----------