Doorbell camera captures house explosion in New York

GATES, New York (WABC) -- A doorbell camera caught the stunning moment a house exploded in Upstate New York.

It happened Wednesday night in the town of Gates -- which is just outside Rochester.

Fortunately no one was home at the time and nobody was injured.

The house was obliterated and two other homes nearby caught fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

