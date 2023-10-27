Carly Hittner captured video via Storyful of a rat sharing a doughnut with a friend.

'Doughnut Rat' captured sharing sweet treat with a friend on New York City subway tracks

NEW YORK CITY -- Remember "Pizza Rat?" Well, it looks like he's heading back for dessert, and this time with a friend.

Introducing... "Doughnut Rat!"

A viral video shows a rat dragging a glazed doughnut along the subway tracks of a Lower Manhattan station.

The rat even shares his treat with a friend.

The user behind the viral video on Storyful, Carly Hittner, captioned the video by saying some men in this city need lessons in chivalry from "Doughnut Rat."

"Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city," Hittner wrote with her video on TikTok.

