Downed power lines on a New Jersey highway caused huge problems for rush hour commuters Monday.A pole snapped in Saddle River at around 4 p.m., toppling the lines onto Route 17, which was shut down in both directions through the area.For drivers heading southbound, the roadway was shut at Lake Street. On the northbound side, the closure was at East Allendale Avenue.Traffic was backed up for miles, all the way into Ridgewood.There were also heavy delays on local streets as drivers looked for alternate routes.