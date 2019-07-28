Dozens displaced after 4-alarm fire spreads to 2 homes in Perth Amboy

By Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people were displaced after a 4-alarm fire that damaged two homes in New Jersey.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home on Washington Street in Perth Amboy and spread to a neighboring house.

It took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. Everyone managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping affected residents find a place to stay.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perth amboymiddlesex countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn community event
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Show More
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in NY, NJ, CT
Giants' Tate handed 4-game ban for fertility drug
Alleged serial jewelry snatcher targets seniors throughout NYC
More TOP STORIES News