Dozens displaced after 4-alarm fire spreads to 2 homes in Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of people were displaced after a 4-alarm fire that damaged two homes in New Jersey.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home on Washington Street in Perth Amboy and spread to a neighboring house.
It took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. Everyone managed to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping affected residents find a place to stay.
