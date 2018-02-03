Dozens displaced after fire spreads to several buildings in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fast-moving fire erupted inside a home in Newark Saturday morning and jumped to other buildings, leaving dozens of people displaced.

The fire started at a home on Fleming Avenue just before 2 a.m. and quickly spread.to three adjacent multi-family homes.

The fire went to three alarms as over 100 firefighters responded. It took them several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No one inside the homes was seriously hurt.

The fire is not considered suspicious. Officials say it appears to have been touched off by a space heater.

The Red Cross said at least 39 people were forced out of their homes and are in need of emergency assistance.

