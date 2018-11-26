Dozens evacuated after retaining wall collapse in the Bronx

Dozens of residents were evacuated when a retaining wall collapsed in the Bronx Monday night.The 18x20 foot rear wall collapsed at 1055 Findlay Avenue, a six-story residential building with 49 units in the Claremont section.Five surrounding three-story residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution, with 25 people displaced.There were no injuries reportedThe FDNY is on the scene along with the Department of Buildings.----------