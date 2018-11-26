Dozens evacuated after retaining wall collapse in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Dozens of residents were evacuated when a retaining wall collapsed in the Bronx Monday night.

The 18x20 foot rear wall collapsed at 1055 Findlay Avenue, a six-story residential building with 49 units in the Claremont section.

Five surrounding three-story residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution, with 25 people displaced.

There were no injuries reported

The FDNY is on the scene along with the Department of Buildings.

