Dozens evacuated after retaining wall collapse in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Dozens of residents were evacuated when a retaining wall collapsed in the Bronx Monday night.
The 18x20 foot rear wall collapsed at 1055 Findlay Avenue, a six-story residential building with 49 units in the Claremont section.
Five surrounding three-story residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution, with 25 people displaced.
There were no injuries reported
The FDNY is on the scene along with the Department of Buildings.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube