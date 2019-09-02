5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY, California -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Ventura County early Monday morning, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.

The 75-foot Conception was anchored about 20 yards off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.

The Conception sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.

Thirty-three people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

Bill Nash, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, said officials "fear numerous fatalities" occurred in the incident.

At a morning press conference in Oxnard, a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the five crew members were awake and on the bridge of the boat when the flames broke out.

After a Ventura County Fire Department spokesman described the ongoing operation as a "recovery effort," the Coast Guard official responders were still in "response mode," which she said was still part of a search-and-rescue phase.

The operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycoast guardrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE TRACK | Hurricane Dorian pounds the Bahamas
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Labor Day parade canceled after firework devices found near route
Masked man killed during shootout with police in NYC backyard
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival, West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
LI police officer helps woman who went into labor on Labor Day
Show More
Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Longtime NY lawmaker, WWII veteran Bill Larkin dies at 91
Pedestrian critically injured in crash near NJ beach club
More TOP STORIES News