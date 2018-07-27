DPW worker killed while removing tree in Saddle River park

Eyewitness News
SADDLE RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A Bergen County employee died after he was struck by a falling tree in a New Jersey park Thursday afternoon.

County Executive Jim Tedesco said the Department of Public Works employee was working in Saddle River Park when the accident happened around 5:15 p.m.

Thomas Epper, 48, was removing a tree that had partially fallen into the Saddle River. As he was cutting it, the root gave way. He fell into the river, then was struck by the tree.

Epper was taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he later died.

"Yesterday, our Bergen County family suffered a tragic loss," Tedesco said in a statement. "Thomas Epper, 48, a two-year heavy equipment operator in our Department of Public Works Mosquito Division, was fatally injured while performing routine tree-clearing in the Saddle River in Saddle River, New Jersey. The Bergen County family mourns with the Epper family. I want to thank the first responders for their heroic actions together with the work crew that was present at the time. Please join us in keeping the Epper family in your prayers and thoughts."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tree fallworker hurtSaddle RiverBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in Queens nurse murder could be serial killer
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Car left on Henry Hudson, suspects fled parkway to woods
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Show More
NYC Council considering cap on ride-share companies
Cohen claims Trump knew of Russian meeting at Trump Tower
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
101-year-old woman stabbed to death in NY apartment
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
More News