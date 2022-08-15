Doctor who sexually abused patients found dead of apparent suicide at Rikers

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a once-prominent neurologist, was found guilty Friday of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.

RIKERS ISLAND -- A once-prominent neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing patients killed himself Monday at a New York City jail, two people familiar with the matter said.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in a shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail at the Rikers Island complex, the people said. They were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cruciani's lawyer, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed in a statement that his client had died, but not the manner of death.

"Ricardo's attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning," he said.

(Previous coverage in video player above)

Sosinsky called for "an immediate and objective investigation" into the circumstances of Cruciani's death, including whether jail officials complied with a court order, at the time of his conviction, to place him in protective custody and under suicide watch.

"Neither of these conditions were, to our knowledge, ever complied with," Sosinsky said. "Had they been, we would not be having this terrible discussion."

MORE NEWS | Surgery a success for 6-month-old with rare eye condition

Cruciani died while awaiting sentencing next month in a New York state case in which he was convicted of 12 counts, including predatory sexual assault, rape and sex abuse, and acquitted on two other counts. He faced up to life in prison.

He was also scheduled to go on trial next January on federal charges accusing him of abusing multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing pain killers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car wrecks and other accidents.

Six women testified the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex.

"I take comfort knowing he now faces another judge," said Terrie Phoenix, one of six women who testified against Cruciani at trial.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are survivors of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Phoenix has done.

Cruciani denied abusing women. In court, his lawyer questioned the credibility of his accusers.

The fire department said it responded to a call of an inmate unconscious at the jail around 5:50 a.m. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the inmate but were unable, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

The city's Department of Correction, which runs Rikers Island, confirmed that an inmate at the Eric M. Taylor Center died Monday, but did not release his name, citing pending family notification. The cause of death is under investigation, the Department of Correction said.

Jails commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the inmate's death, and promised "a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones," Molina said.

Cruciani is at least the 11th person to die in a city jail this year. Last year, 16 people died in city jails - the most since 2013.

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

Cruciani was out on bail during the trial but was sent to Rikers Island after the verdict.

The complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a spike in inmate deaths, violence, self-harm and staff absences. The city has said it will close Rikers Island by 2027, replacing it with four smaller jails located elsewhere.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.