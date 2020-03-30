coronavirus long island

Coronavirus Update: New York clam bar names classic Italian pasta dish after Dr. Fauci

ISLAND PARK, New York (WABC) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci has won praise amongst many Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially by those who live in the Italian community of Island Park.

The Fauci linguini at the town's iconic 80-year old Peter's Clam Bar has been flying out of the kitchen -- but for pick-up only, in compliance with Fauci's social distancing recommendations.

According to Peter's Clam Bar, linguini with white clam sauce shares origins with Fauci, as the sauce itself was invented in the Fauci family's native Sciacca, Italy.

Peter's Clam Bar is also donating Manhattan and New England clam chowder to all hospital workers, nurses, and doctors on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

