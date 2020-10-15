Dr. Anthony Fauci honored by Arthur Ashe Institute at SUNY Downstate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will be among this year's honorees at the 26th Annual SportsBall event, the Black Tie & Sneakers Gala of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH).
Each year, the Institute honors organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to health, education, medical research, community service, and philanthropy.
The annual SportsBall gala brings together some of the most influential leaders in sports, business, entertainment and medicine to raise funds that support critical health programs for the Brooklyn community.
Joining Dr. Fauci, officials say this year's honorees include a posthumous award to Downstate's beloved Clinical Assistant Professor and Hospitalist Dr. James A. Mahoney, and another, to the Law Firm of Vladeck, Raskin & Clark PC. Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg will introduce Dr. Fauci.
"This is a particularly poignant year for us as we celebrate Arthur Ashe's legacy amid a pandemic that has claimed more than 215,000 lives," said SUNY Downstate President Dr. Wayne J. Riley. "As America's most respected infectious diseases expert, Dr. Fauci is the most important voice providing critical guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite his own underlying health risks, Dr. Mahoney served patients during the pandemic, ultimately losing his life in the battle. The Law Firm of Vladeck Raskin & Clark continues to fight for more equity and diversity in the workplace. We are proud to welcome these esteemed honorees into the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health family. We continue to be grateful for their work on behalf of others."
SportsBall, which recognizes notable leaders in sports, philanthropy, business, entertainment, and medicine, supports Arthur Ashe's Institute's community health and research initiatives. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, SportsBall will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 14, at 7 p.m.
Dr. Fauci has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. He oversees an extensive portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Zika, and, most recently, COVID-19.
