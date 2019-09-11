PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man who fatally struck a New Jersey high school vice principal and then fled the scene last year was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison with no early release.
Freddy Garcia will also be subjected to supervised parole upon release and will not be allowed to have a license for three years.
Garcia, of Piscataway, was drag racing when he lost control of his car and struck 49-year-old New Brunswick High School vice principal Tyrone Harrison on October 6, 2018.
Garcia then abandoned his car and fled before falsely reporting that his car had been stolen, authorities said.
Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck while walking from the Edison train station en route to a relative's house when he was struck on Stelton Road near Ethel Avenue in Piscataway.
Garcia was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, hindering prosecution, and false reports to law enforcement.
He pleaded guilty on September 3.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Drag racing driver sentenced to 13 years in death of New Jersey vice principal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More