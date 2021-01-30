Search intensifies for missing student from Drew University

Police say the last time anyone heard from Ajay Sah was Tuesday, January 19
By Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search is intensifying Friday for a missing college student from New Jersey.
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.


The Morris County Prosecutors office is now involved in the search for 22-year-old Drew University student Ajay Sah.

Police say the last time anyone heard from Sah was Tuesday, January 19.

Sah is a foreign exchange student from Nepal who is currently attending Drew University in Madison.

Authorities say he was last seen at the Newark Broad Street Station and boarded a train heading to New York Penn Station shortly after midnight on January 20.

Police are asking anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymorris countycollege studentscollegestudent safetycollege studentmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's the first snow map for the approaching winter storm
Family, friends mourn teen basketball star killed in crash
Yankee Stadium being prepared as mega-vaccination site
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
Cicely Tyson put heart and soul into NJ school
Suspects in beating say man targeted in attack was no victim
White House ASL interpreter under scrutiny for right-wing ties
Show More
The Countdown: Biden talks COVID relief plan, new vaccine inches closer to finish
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
7OYS Investigates salaries, benefits of NYC EMTs
Video: Duck hunters rescued off LI shore after boat blows away
AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm
More TOP STORIES News