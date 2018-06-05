Driver, 2 passengers killed when car slams into Dutchess County home, catches fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The fatal crash was reported in the 5900 block of State Route 82 in Dutchess County

Eyewitness News
DUTCHESS COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
Three people were killed when a car crashed into a home and burst into flames in Stanford on Monday night.

The crash was reported in the 5900 block of State Route 82 just before 11 p.m., police said.

Officials said Tuesday the driver of the vehicle lost control after failing to negotiate a curve on Route 82 and Bulls Head Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the fatal car crash in Stanford.



The car slammed into a tree in front of the home before the car, the tree and the house all caught fire.

The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the back seat of the car was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The owner of the house was able to escape without injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in Poughkeepsie at (845) 677-7379.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfatal firedriver killedDutchess CountyStanford
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News