Three people were killed when a car crashed into a home and burst into flames in Stanford on Monday night.The crash was reported in the 5900 block of State Route 82 just before 11 p.m., police said.Officials said Tuesday the driver of the vehicle lost control after failing to negotiate a curve on Route 82 and Bulls Head Road.The car slammed into a tree in front of the home before the car, the tree and the house all caught fire.The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the back seat of the car was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The owner of the house was able to escape without injury.Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in Poughkeepsie at (845) 677-7379.----------