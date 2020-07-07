Driver accused of hitting 2 Black Lives Matter protesters in Huntington Station

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police say they arrested a driver who hit two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

Police say 36-year-old Anthony Cambareri of Coram hit the protesters on Broadway in Huntington Station, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

EMS rushed the victims to Huntington Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver sped away, but police caught him a short time later.

Cambareri was charged with third degree assault. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

