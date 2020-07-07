HUNTINGTON STATION, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police say they arrested a driver who hit two people taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest.
Police say 36-year-old Anthony Cambareri of Coram hit the protesters on Broadway in Huntington Station, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
EMS rushed the victims to Huntington Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver sped away, but police caught him a short time later.
Cambareri was charged with third degree assault. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Driver accused of hitting 2 Black Lives Matter protesters in Huntington Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More