Driver arrested after dump truck rolls over onto day care lawn in Fairfield, Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A driver was arrested after his garbage truck rolled over onto a day care's front lawn in Connecticut Thursday.Police said the 2016 Isuzu dump truck landed next to Creative Minds Early Childhood Center on Greenfield Street near the Kohl's Department Store in Fairfield around 4:30 p.m.The driver, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Bustillo, of Bridgeport, was reportedly traveling too fast with a full load of garbage in its canister. Police said the dump truck began to slide out of control, crossed over the double yellow lines, and began rolling.Video shows it landing on top of a pile of rocks near the day care, with trash flying in the air.Bustillo was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.----------