Driver arrested for terrorism after crashing into barrier at British Parliament

RYM MOMTAZ
LONDON --
Metropolitan Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle after he crashed into the barriers outside British Parliament in London and are holding him on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

The police confirmed only one person was arrested, the driver, after the accident at about 7:37 a.m. local time. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police also said a "number" of pedestrians were injured. The London Ambulance Service said two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers. He was described by police only as being in his late 20s. Police said no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Met Police tweeted, "While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident."

Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, according to video posted on social media. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.

The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.

Parliament is not currently in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are both out of session from July 24 until Sept. 4.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman fatally stabbed in Nassau Co.; suspect in custody
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms in NY area
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle that fled scene in Queens
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Show More
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Man says officer put him in chokehold during NYC arrest
MTA subway conductor assaulted after dispute in Brooklyn
Police arrest accused drug dealer linked to LI overdose deaths
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
More News