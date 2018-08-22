CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police say they have arrested a suspect in the attempted rape of a Brooklyn woman.
The incident happened on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills on August 6. Police say the woman believed the man was a livery driver.
David Ramones, 26, of Queens was charged with attempted rape, menacing, assault and weapons possession.
Ramones was arrested after community members provided tips to Crime Stoppers.
Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, police say Ramones stopped behind a fast food restaurant, pulled out a gun and began to beat the woman in the face and body.
Investigators say he then tried to rape the woman, but she fought him off.
He apparently got back into the driver seat, took her to an unknown location and forced her out of the vehicle.
She transported herself to Jamaica Hospital, where she was treated and released.
The victim suffered pain and bruising to her face and torso.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect outside a restaurant/lounge on Fulton Street.
