Driver blames spider after car flips over in upstate New York

BATAVIA, New York -- Blame the spider.

That's what a driver did after his car landed upside down off a road in upstate Batavia.

According to the Genesee County sheriff's office, no one was injured Friday when Richard Amico Jr. hit an embankment with his Buick, flipping over and ending up in a driveway.

Amico told the sheriff's office that a spider had jumped on his leg and startled him. He said he lost control of the car while trying to get the creature off.

