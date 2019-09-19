Driver charged after 1-year-old girl killed when SUV jumps curb, strikes her stroller in Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 1-year-old girl died after a vehicle involved in a two-car crash jumped a curb and struck her stroller in the Bronx. The driver is now facing charges.The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday near E. 215th Street and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.Witnesses said a white SUV sped around a corner before jumping the curb and pinning the stroller against a wall. The SUV then struck a parked car."I tried to take the car off the baby. I watched the baby take her last breath," a witness said.The mother took her child, 18-month-old Djeneba Magassa, to the hospital after getting into a private car, a witness said. The mother was not hit.Witnesses said the driver, 22-year-old Kier Boneparte, exited the SUV and tried to assist the baby. He was later taken into custody. He's charged with criminally negligent homicide.He did not have a license or insurance.An investigation is ongoing.----------